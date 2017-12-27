Prince Harry joins African conservation group as president – The Bellingham Herald
|
The Bellingham Herald
|
Prince Harry joins African conservation group as president
The Bellingham Herald
Britain's Prince Harry has been named the president of African Parks, a conservation group that manages a dozen wildlife areas across the continent. Kensington Palace and Johannesburg-based African Parks announced the appointment on Wednesday, noting …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!