Prince Harry Keeps Mum On Whether Obama Will Get Wedding Invite Amid Concern Over Trump Snub

Prince Harry on Wednesday sidestepped a question about whether he would invite former President Obama to his wedding with Meghan Markle a day after a report said the British government fears snubbing President Donald Trump would erode relations between the two longtime allies even more.

“Well, I don’t know about that,” Harry said during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s “Today.” “We haven’t put the invites or the guest list together yet so who knows whether he’s going to be invited or not. I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”

Prince Harry and the actress had announced their engagement in November.

Earlier this week, reports had emerged that the British Government is concerned that President Trump may feel snubbed if Mr Obama makes the guest-list.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness,” a senior government official told The Sun. “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen. “Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

Prince Harry is close to the Obamas following their collaboration during the Invictus Games, a sporting event for war veterans, in September.

“We share the same kind of mind-set and the outlook on the charitable sector, on foundations and mainly on the youth of today,” Harry said.

The Prince also likened the challenge he faces with the guest-list, to that facing every couple looking to get married and said the decision was not all his, but also his fiancé’s, adding: “That’s why I’m keeping quiet.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May has invited Trump to visit England and meet with the queen, but it was greeted by protests and petitions seeking to rescind it.

So far, no date has been scheduled for the visit.

