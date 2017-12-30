Princess Kelechi Oghene dazzles with lavish Frozen Ball

On Sunday December 10, fashion entrepreneur and CEO, House of GMYT, Princess Kelechi Romeo Oghene, hosted a prestigious award night cum graduation ceremony for students of her GMYT Fashion Academy. The glamorous frozen-themed ball held at the ballroom of Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, saw the celebration of 31 graduating students of her academy and the official launch of the students’ individual brands at the event that attracted top notch guests including fashion industry luminaries, corporate leaders, philanthropists, top government officials and members of the diplomatic corps who are passionate about the growth of the Nigerian economy and the role women play therein.

Princess Oghene said she is bent on empowering more women through fashion, which she described as her strength. This, according to her, informed the setting up of her fashion academy. She noted that having the students passing through the academy and learning the art of fashion aren’t enough, as she believes there should be a platform for them to showcase to the whole world their talents and crafts through exhibitions of the designs and collections. During the ball, awards and gifts were presented to the best graduating student, while special recognition award was bestowed on fashion icon and role model in the industry, Mrs. Joan Okorodudu, the CEO of Isis Models.

Princess Oghene has proven to be one of the most inspiring fashion entrepreneurs in Africa. Her positive impact in her community and the society at large has earned her myriad of awards and good reputation too. Her GMYT Foundation is an empowerment platform for under privileged women to learn various aspects of fashion illustration, design, and manufacture via scholarship provisions to the GMYT Fashion Academy.

Pop artiste, Sexy Steel and Eboni Band serenaded guests during the night with quality old and contemporary tunes, while OAP extraordinaire, Daddy Freeze and delectable actress, Shirley Igwe, were hosts for the plush event.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

