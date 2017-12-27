 Princess Modupe Ozolua And Ooni Of Ife Join Forces To End Malnutrition | Nigeria Today
Princess Modupe Ozolua And Ooni Of Ife Join Forces To End Malnutrition

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

Modupe OzoluaAn American-Nigerian philanthropist and entrepreneur, Princess Modupe Ozolua and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi disgusted at the rate of malnutrition, due to difficulties in the country have joined forces to end the affliction. Princess Modupe Ozolua stated that the Ooni of Ife has partnered with Empower 54, to create awareness and to…

