Private Jet With Wizkid And Tiwa Savage On Board Robbed While Taxiing On Lagos Airport’s Runway – SaharaReporters.com
|
P.M. News
|
Private Jet With Wizkid And Tiwa Savage On Board Robbed While Taxiing On Lagos Airport's Runway
SaharaReporters.com
A private jet carrying two top Nigerian musical artists, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka “Wizkid” and Tiwa Savage from Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state was attacked and robbed last night while taxiing on Lagos airport's runway 18L. The Bombardier …
Security threat: Tiwa Savage blasts FAAN
“How is this possible?” – Tiwa Savage reveals how her Luggage was stolen at Lagos Airport
Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, gets robbed on her way to Uyo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!