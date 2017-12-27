Protesting Enugu, Owerri Bound Passengers Ground Flights – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Protesting Enugu, Owerri Bound Passengers Ground Flights
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – The nation's aviation sector was temporarily grounded on Tuesday when some aggrieved passengers at the Lagos and Abuja airports prevented other air travellers from boarding planes to their various destinations. The aggrieved passengers were …
Enugu, Owerri passengers disrupt Air Peace flights
Travellers task FAAN, security agents on unruly Owerri, Enugu passengers
Air Peace flays airport security operatives for failing to restrain unruly passengers
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!