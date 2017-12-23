ProvidusBank provides customers access to Mastercard service in Nigeria – Vanguard
Vanguard
ProvidusBank provides customers access to Mastercard service in Nigeria
ProvidusBank launches World Elite Mastercard offering in Nigeria, providing affluent consumers and frequent travellers with a range of priceless benefits and lifestyle privileges both at home and abroad. This is the first launch of World Elite …
