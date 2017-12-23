ProvidusBank provides customers access to Mastercard service in Nigeria – Vanguard



Vanguard ProvidusBank provides customers access to Mastercard service in Nigeria

Vanguard

ProvidusBank launches World Elite Mastercard offering in Nigeria, providing affluent consumers and frequent travellers with a range of priceless benefits and lifestyle privileges both at home and abroad. This is the first launch of World Elite …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

