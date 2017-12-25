Qualcomm gets the green light from California to test self-driving technology

Qualcomm might not be a car company, but that doesn’t mean it’s not testing the future of car technology in California. The chip maker is the latest firm to receive permission from the West Coast state to begin testing self-driving vehicles

