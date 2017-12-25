Qualcomm gets the green light from California to test self-driving technology
Qualcomm might not be a car company, but that doesn’t mean it’s not testing the future of car technology in California. The chip maker is the latest firm to receive permission from the West Coast state to begin testing self-driving vehicles
The post Qualcomm gets the green light from California to test self-driving technology appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
