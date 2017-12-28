Quilox Owner, Shina Peller celebrates Mother’s 70th birtday

Shina Peller, the owner of Quilox recently celebrated the birthday of his mother in Ibadan.

His mother Alhaja Silifat Adeboyin Abeo .a.k.a ‘Lady Peller’ clocked 70. The birthday party was celebrated in a big way with friends and families in attendance.

The birthday party witnessed big people of the society like Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba (Dr.) Abdulganiyu Adekunle Salau; Oba Saheed Elegushi, Oba of Itire, Oba of Igbosabe e.t.c.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

