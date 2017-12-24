 Ramaphosa meets aggrieved Khoisan activists at Union Buildings – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Ramaphosa meets aggrieved Khoisan activists at Union Buildings – Eyewitness News

Posted on Dec 24, 2017


Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa meets aggrieved Khoisan activists at Union Buildings
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with a group of Khoisan activists who've been camping at the Union Buildings demanding recognition of their tribe. The group walked from the Eastern Cape to Tshwane over a two-week period while on
Address by Ramaphosa ends Khoisan 4 hunger strikeeNCA

