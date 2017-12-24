Ramaphosa meets aggrieved Khoisan activists at Union Buildings – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Ramaphosa meets aggrieved Khoisan activists at Union Buildings
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with a group of Khoisan activists who've been camping at the Union Buildings demanding recognition of their tribe. The group walked from the Eastern Cape to Tshwane over a two-week period while on …
Address by Ramaphosa ends Khoisan 4 hunger strike
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!