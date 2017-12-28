Ramokgopa comforts distraught mother‚ seeks answers – Times LIVE
Ramokgopa comforts distraught mother‚ seeks answers
Times LIVE
Gauteng acting premier Gwen Ramokgopa says the mother of a sick child who died at the Incredible Happenings Ministry had tried her best to help the toddler. Controversy has raged over who should be held to account for the death of three-year-old Latoya …
[WATCH] Ramokgopa: We will investigate child's death
