Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona: I have no regrets – Zinedine Zidane – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona: I have no regrets – Zinedine Zidane
GhanaWeb
Zinedine Zidane has "no regrets" and "will not change" despite Real Madrid's 3-0 home defeat by leaders Barcelona. Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Aleix Vidal scored as unbeaten Barca opened a 14-point lead over the champions, who had Dani Carvajal sent …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!