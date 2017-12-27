Real Madrid are the best team in the world – Mbappe – Goal.com
Goal.com
Real Madrid are the best team in the world – Mbappe
Real Madrid are the best team in the world, but Paris Saint-Germain are not far behind and can still knock them out of the Champions League this season, Kylian Mbappe says. PSG travel to Madrid on February 14 for the first leg of their last 16 tie as …
Kylian Mbappe reveals he 'spoke' to Real Madrid before making summer move to Paris Saint-Germain
Mbappe Reveals Talks With Real Before PSG Move
Real Madrid scared of Man City or PSG transfer deal because of Cristiano Ronaldo
