Real president Perez insists 2017 was a ‘great year’ – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017


Real president Perez insists 2017 was a 'great year'
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Sunday that the club's fans have to be proud of their team's achievements in 2017, despite the 3-0 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona that left them 14 points adrift in the La Liga title race. Florentino Perez
