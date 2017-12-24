Reason for increasing Lekki Toll Tarriffs–LCC – The News
|
The News
|
Reason for increasing Lekki Toll Tarriffs–LCC
The News
L-R Head of Marketeing, LCC, Ms. Adeola Hassan_ Managing Director, LCC, Mr. Mohammed Hassan and Head of Corporate Media, LCC, Ms. Veronica Jacob at the press parley to announce the toll fare review held in Lagos. By Daniels Ekugo. The Lekki Concession …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!