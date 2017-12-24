Reason for increasing Lekki Toll Tarriffs–LCC
By Daniels Ekugo The Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) has announced an increase in toll tariffs paid by motorists at both the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza effective from January 1, 2018. Revealing this new toll tariff during a press parley recently at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, the Managing Director, LCC, Mr.Mohammed Hassan noted the toll review was agreed on after series of engagements with the various stakeholders along the Lekki Peninsula corridor.
