Reekado Banks Lashes Out at Fan on Twitter Over Innocuous Tweet

Nigerian artiste Reekardo banks was quick to respond what seems to be like a harmless tweet by a Twitter user who also happens his fan. @dotishar tweeted asking for who was present at Reekardo’s Concert and the Mavin star mistook it for an offensive tweet. He was quick to respond tweeting; “11,000 bro. Take your unimpressive hating…

The post Reekado Banks Lashes Out at Fan on Twitter Over Innocuous Tweet appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

