Refinery Owner: How Nigeria Can End Fuel Scarcity – THISDAY Newspapers



THISDAY Newspapers Refinery Owner: How Nigeria Can End Fuel Scarcity

THISDAY Newspapers

An industrialist, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, who is currently building a refinery in Bayelsa State, thursday said unless Nigeria develops the capacity to refine petroleum products locally, the perennial fuel scarcity in the country would persist. Eruani, who …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

