“Regulars spoilt the show, smell everywhere….”- Davido’s concert attendee complains – Information Nigeria



Information Nigeria “Regulars spoilt the show, smell everywhere….”- Davido's concert attendee complains

Information Nigeria

A Nigerian man has taken to Instagram to express his displeasure after splashing N50k on a Davido concert ticket and not enjoying his experience. Victornj123 wrote .. Didn't really enjoy the 30Billion Concert of Davido mhen!! It Started from the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

