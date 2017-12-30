Relocate headquarters of Warri South-west to end communal crisis —Aladja

By Jimitota Onoyume

ALADJA community has urged the federal government to relocate the headquarters of Warri South West local government area to Warri GRA or Ogidigben ,stressing that the move would end the frequent clashes between Aladja community and its Ijaw neighbour of Ogbe-Ijoh

Making the appeal yesterday at a press briefing in Aladja, Udu local government area 1st Vice President General, Aladja community, Prince Ibrahim Dumuje said several efforts by the Delta state government to broker peace in the area had collapsed, noting that relocation of the local government would bring enduring peace in the area.

“Mr President Sir, following the pains we are going through as a result of incessant attacks which have led to loss of many lives and properties, we hereby appeal to the federal government to as a matter of urgency wade into the matter in order to restore peace between us and Ogbe-Ijoh.

One of the ways which we believe will bring about lasting peace is the relocation of the Warri south west local government to its original location in Warri GRA or Ogidigben.

Mr President in anticipation of your prompt action in this matter to avoid further loss of lives and destruction of properties”, the statement said.

Prince Dumuje who was flanked by other leaders in the community and read from an address also signed by Mr Ellias Dogene ,Chief Photo Ogbe and Mr Onatomre Wisdom recalled several failed attempts by the Delta state government and good spirited individuals to resolve the crisis between the two communities that have lingered on for over two decades.

“ It is noteworthy that in all the various attempts made by good spirited individuals and the government to settle the incessant diaputes Aladja community has always been fully cooperative”, they alleged.

Continuing, they said some of the interventions included the peace move initiated in 1995 by the Orodje of Okpe , Hon Justice Dan Azinge Commission of Inquiry in 1996, Hon Justice Nwulu Panel of Inquiry of 2009

The post Relocate headquarters of Warri South-west to end communal crisis —Aladja appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

