Reminiscences with Malam Ibrahim Aliyu – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Reminiscences with Malam Ibrahim Aliyu
Daily Trust
Malam Ibrahim Aliyu was born in August 1948 and he will soon clock 70. The seasoned economist is the Chairman of Urban Shelters Ltd, an Abuja-based real estate development company. In this interview, the former Secretary to the Niger State Government …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!