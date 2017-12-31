 Report: Leon Goretzka Set To Join Bayern Munich | Nigeria Today
Report: Leon Goretzka Set To Join Bayern Munich

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Schalke star Leon Goretzka will sign a pre-contract with Bayern Munich ahead of a free transfer next summer, according to Bild.

Liverpool and Arsenal were interested in signing the midfielder, but reports in Germany claim he will join Bayern on a free in July.

Leon Goretzka has helped Schalke climb up to second in Bundesliga table this season, scoring four goals in 11 league games.

The Schalke man came to the fore with some excellent performance’s during Germany’s march to Confederations Cup glory in the summer.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

