Report: Nicolas Otamendi Signs New Manchester City Contract

Nicolas Otamendi has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City

The 29-year-old has been a key player for City this season and has apparently penned a new deal even though he had three years to run on his current contract.

Nicolas Otamendi starring performances has led to five goals in all competitions, including netting the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford in a 2-1 win.

The Argentinian internationals current deal expires in 2020, but according to Goal, he has penned a two-year contract extension.

The Argentine is only one of a few stars to renew their contracts with the Sky Blues as Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus have further extended their time at the Etihad.

Fernandinho has signed a one-year extension with the possibility of a further year, while Jesus’ contract sees him stay at the club until 2023.

Kevin De Bruyne is also close to sealing a new contract once the club and his agent agree on the valuation of his image rights.

