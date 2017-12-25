Reps to NAFDAC: We need a strong, effective NAFDAC—Saraki
FOLLOWING the Senate’s Roundtable on Drug Use Crisis in Nigeria, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, reiterated that the country needs a strong and effective National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC to safeguard the health of the nation and eliminate the production and distribution of drugs […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!