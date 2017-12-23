Republic of Congo reaches peace deal with ‘Ninja’ rebels – Deutsche Welle
|
Deutsche Welle
|
Republic of Congo reaches peace deal with 'Ninja' rebels
Deutsche Welle
Rebels waging an insurgency in the Republic of Congo since 2002 are to hand over their weapons under a peace deal. The conflict has killed at least dozens and caused mass displacement. Congolese soldiers pose with a 20mm cannon on an open train. The …
Congo Republic signs peace accord with 'Ninja' rebels
Congolese government signs ceasefire agreement with Pool rebels
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!