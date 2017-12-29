 Resource GNA to function better – Dr Tetteh – Ghana News Agency | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Resource GNA to function better – Dr Tetteh – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

Resource GNA to function better – Dr Tetteh
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Dec. 29, GNA – The Government has been urged to resource and reposition the Ghana News Agency to fulfill its mandate of collecting, processing and disseminating truthful and unbiased news as it marks 60 years of existence. “Do we need a Ghana

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.