 RESTRUCTURING: Implement confab or merge ’60, ’63 constitutions — GANI ADAMS – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RESTRUCTURING: Implement confab or merge ’60, ’63 constitutions — GANI ADAMS – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

RESTRUCTURING: Implement confab or merge '60, '63 constitutions — GANI ADAMS
Vanguard
Akure — THE Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yoruba land, Dr Gani Adams yesterday suggested the merging of the 1960 with 1963 constitutions for true federalism if the implementation of the 2014 National Conference report is not visible. Gani Adams. Adams
All Set For Adams' Installation As 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo Of YorubalandIndependent Newspapers Limited
Restructuring: Gani Adams seeks merger of 1960, 1963 constitutionsNew Telegraph Newspaper
Adams visits Aregbesola, Afenifere, backs restructuringThe Punch
The Nation Newspaper –Osun Defender (blog)
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.