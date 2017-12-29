RESTRUCTURING: Implement confab or merge ’60, ’63 constitutions — GANI ADAMS – Vanguard
RESTRUCTURING: Implement confab or merge '60, '63 constitutions — GANI ADAMS
Akure — THE Aare Ona Kakanfo designate of Yoruba land, Dr Gani Adams yesterday suggested the merging of the 1960 with 1963 constitutions for true federalism if the implementation of the 2014 National Conference report is not visible. Gani Adams. Adams …
