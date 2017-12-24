 Retail market records increased interest in Q3 2017 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Retail market records increased interest in Q3 2017

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Retail market records increased interest in Q3 2017

Despite the challenges arising from a hash operating environment, the retail market in Nigeria in the third quarter of this year witnessed increased interest from international retailers, which, in some cases, translated into active negotiations as well as concluded leasing transactions. Though general activity in the market remained sluggish, enquiries and demand from retailers from…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Retail market records increased interest in Q3 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.