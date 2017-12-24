Retail market records increased interest in Q3 2017

Despite the challenges arising from a hash operating environment, the retail market in Nigeria in the third quarter of this year witnessed increased interest from international retailers, which, in some cases, translated into active negotiations as well as concluded leasing transactions. Though general activity in the market remained sluggish, enquiries and demand from retailers from…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Retail market records increased interest in Q3 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

