Ric Hassani Recuperating after Car Accident

Singer Ric Hassani was involved in an car accident on Wednesday. He was on his way home from a performance when a driver ran into him. The singer is doing fine, and is recuperating. We wish him swift recovery. See below: #RicHassani had an accident yesterday. We are so glad that he's recuperating. Stay safe out […]

The post Ric Hassani Recuperating after Car Accident appeared first on BellaNaija.

