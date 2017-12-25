Ric Hassani Releases Official Video For Police

Less than a week after releasing his song, Under a christmas tree, African pop singer and songwriter, Ric Hassani, has given us the perfect surprise.

The award-winning singer has released the official video for a single, Police, from his debut album, The African Gentleman.

A lot of covers have been done for the song which was released in 2016.

Watch the video below

