Rihanna Mourns Her Cousin Who Died After Being Shot In Barbados

Rihanna’s cousin has died after being shot in Barbados on Boxing Day and the singer has taken to her social media account to pay tribute to Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who is believed to be 21-year-old.

He is said to have been walking near his home in Lakes Close, Eden Lodge, St Michael at around 7pm when he was approached by a man who shot him multiple times and fled the scene.

He was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle but later died.

The eight-time Grammy award-winning singer paid tribute to Alleyne on Instagram. She posted a series of photos of her cousin while calling for an end to gun crime in the country.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!!” Rihanna captioned a slideshow of pics of the two together. “Love you always man! #endgunviolence.”

Police are currently on the hunt for the shooter and have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Barbados or the District A Police Station.

Gun crime is said to have been rife in Barbados recently with police confirming a significant increase.

