 Ring in the new year with this classic bubbly cocktail – PBS NewsHour | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ring in the new year with this classic bubbly cocktail – PBS NewsHour

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


PBS NewsHour

Ring in the new year with this classic bubbly cocktail
PBS NewsHour
The French 75 was, as the name suggests, born in France, at the beginning of the First World War. The “75” paid tribute to the 75mm artillery weapon often used by the French military. For Jason Obermeier, beverage manager at RM Champagne Bar in Chicago
Bring a Little Effervescence to the New Year – Three Cocktails to TryNew Kerala
Dazzle party guests with sparkling cocktailsNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.