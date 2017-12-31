Ring in the new year with this classic bubbly cocktail – PBS NewsHour
|
PBS NewsHour
|
Ring in the new year with this classic bubbly cocktail
PBS NewsHour
The French 75 was, as the name suggests, born in France, at the beginning of the First World War. The “75” paid tribute to the 75mm artillery weapon often used by the French military. For Jason Obermeier, beverage manager at RM Champagne Bar in Chicago …
Bring a Little Effervescence to the New Year – Three Cocktails to Try
Dazzle party guests with sparkling cocktails
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!