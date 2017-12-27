Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Gaining Momentum

Key Highlights

Ripple price is gaining momentum and is currently above the $1.00 handle against the US Dollar.

There is a major bullish trend line forming with support at $1.05 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair might correct a few points from the current levels, but it remains supported above $1.05.

Ripple price is moving in the bullish zone against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD might continue to move higher towards the $1.25 level.

Ripple Price Support

There was a fresh upside wave initiated from the $0.8000 swing low in Ripple price against the US Dollar. The price traded higher and broke a few important resistances near $0.9000 and $1.00. The upside move was strong and the price was able to move above the $1.10 level as well. During the upside move, the price broke a bearish trend line on the hourly chart at $1.02. It opened the doors for more gains and the price traded as high as $1.17.

Later, it faced sellers and started a downside correction towards $1.1000. It is currently trading near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.8600 low to $1.1718 high. There are many supports on the downside at $1.05. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support at $1.05 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair. The trend line support is important at $1.05. It is also near the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.8600 low to $1.1718 high.

There is a chance of a minor downside correction towards $1.05. However, the price remains supported on the downside and it may soon move higher towards $1.25.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is back in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is correcting lower from the overbought levels.

Major Support Level – $1.0500

Major Resistance Level – $1.2000

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Gaining Momentum appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

