RiverBank School becomes 1st WOWBii BUDDZone in Nigeria – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
RiverBank School becomes 1st WOWBii BUDDZone in Nigeria
Gistmaster (blog)
WOWBii Interactive, the first manufacturer of interactive touchscreen and foremost proponent of interactive learning in Africa, has certified The River Bank School, Victoria Island, Lagos as its first BUDDZone in Nigeria. From left: Head of RiverBank …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!