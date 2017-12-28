RiverBank School becomes 1st WOWBii BUDDZone in Nigeria

By Ebele Orakpo

WOWBii Interactive, the first manufacturer of interactive touchscreen and foremost proponent of interactive learning in Africa, has certified The River Bank School, Victoria Island, Lagos as its first BUDDZone in Nigeria.

Presenting the certificate to the head of RiverBank School, Mrs Regina Jemide, CEO of WOWBii Interactive, Terae Onyeje described a BUDDZone as a learning area offering educational itinerary designed to enable educators use technology resources to drive interactive learning.

“We are on a mission to transform the way Africa works and learns, one interactive panel at a time. “We are continually working with educators to create interactive curriculum-aligned electronic content that will develop a new generation of learners who will play an active role in their learning,” she said.

Responding after receiving the certificate and a 3D printer (to augment the immersive learning experience of its SmartBudd interactive classrooms), Mrs. Jemide said that WOWBii’s interactive solution brings an immersive learning experience to the children, transforming the dynamics of teaching and learning. She said: “Technology is the future, without technology, I don’t think anyone will be able to function optimally. The RiverBank School is in the business of raising child leaders, this is the time to let them get in tune with what is happening in the world.”

Jemide believes that WOWBii’s Interactive solution will take the students’s learning to the next level “such that our children can grow to be global citizens, competing and contributing meaningfully to the larger society.”

Also speaking at the event, the founder, WOWBii Interactive, Mr. Gbolahan Olayomi said that BUDDZone facilitates sensory-based learning and caters to different learning styles including visual, auditory and tactile; while deepening engagement and improving learning outcomes.

WOWBii Interactive in addition to the SmartBUDD suite, has developed the BUDDRoom suite which offers interactive telepresence that is redefining presentation and collaboration options for businesses. The partnership with RiverBank School allows WOWBii to deliver an ecosystem that truly reflects 21st Century learning and the company is looking forward to more options to drive EdTech across Africa.

