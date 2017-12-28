Rivers State, Not A Conquered Territory – Abe

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

The Senator representing Rivers South east senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that Rivers State is not a conquered territory, insisting that no one should assume the position of God in the state.

Abe, made the declaration while speaking during a visit to former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince Chibudom Nwuche at his country home, Ula-Upata in Ahoada-West local government area of the state.

He stated that it was wrong for any individual to claim to have conquered the state because the state is a land of free people who have always stood up against oppression and injustice.

The Senator, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, further stated that there must equity, justice and fairness in affairs of the state and nobody should subjugate the state in the manner that they feel.

Abe said, “And let me make it abundantly clear, that we are in this state, nobody has conquered Rivers State, this is not a conquered territory, the Rivers people I know are the same people who have stood up to oppression when it mattered most.

“It is not new that we are fighting for the future of our state, our fathers did it before us, they confronted stronger powers than the ones we are confronting today and they established the fact that this is a land of free people.”

Reacting to the insinuations and allegations from some quarters that his ambition was dividing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, the Senator said he was only reciprocating to the wishes of some individuals who feels he was qualified for a particular position.

Abe, however said at the appropriate time he will inform the people of the interest, stressing that the future of Rivers State was beyond the politics of the day.

He advocated for inclusion of everyone in taking decisions of the welfare of the state, decrying that the social activities and economy of the state was at the point of decay.