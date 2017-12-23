 Rivers State will use Paris Club Refund for projects’ execution, says Wike – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Rivers State will use Paris Club Refund for projects’ execution, says Wike – Vanguard

TODAY.NG

Rivers State will use Paris Club Refund for projects' execution, says Wike
Vanguard
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration is using the state's share of the Paris Club Refund to execute projects. Gov. Nyesom Wike Governor Wike also stated that his administration will uplift the infrastructure of
