Rivers State will use Paris Club Refund for projects’ execution, says Wike – Vanguard

Rivers State will use Paris Club Refund for projects' execution, says Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration is using the state's share of the Paris Club Refund to execute projects. Gov. Nyesom Wike Governor Wike also stated that his administration will uplift the infrastructure of …
