Rivers State will use Paris Club Refund for projects’ execution, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that his administration is using the state’s share of the Paris Club Refund to execute projects.

Governor Wike also stated that his administration will uplift the infrastructure of Isiokpo town, saying that nobody will be allowed to relegate the ancient Ikwerre city.

Speaking while flagging off the construction of Isiokpo town on Friday, Governor Wike said the state has passed the stage of salaries and pensions.

He said: “The Paris Club Refund they paid to us will be used to execute meaningful projects across the state.

“For us, we have passed the stage of payment of salaries and pensions. We have cleared all those and our focus for now is to roll out projects for the benefit of our people “.

He said that the administration is celebrating Christmas for the people of the state through the roll out of strategic projects.

The governor said that he will remain focused in the delivery of projects and quality programmes, noting that he will never be distracted by the APC.

He said that the APC Federal Government has abandoned Rivers State, with no single meaningful project executed in the state.

“I challenge them to tell our people the project that has been executed by the APC Federal Government in Rivers State. Ordinarily, nobody from the APC will come to Rivers State to campaign “, he said.

Commenting on the Isiokpo Internal Roads, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said that the State Government will construct and reconstruct 22 kilometres of roads in the town.

He said that a city with a rich heritage like Isiokpo cannot be destroyed by the hatred of the immediate past Governor.

Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia said Governor Wike is an Ikwerre son with a difference. He said the governor honours his promises, hence the renewal of Isiokpo town.

He said the governor has fulfilled more than 80percent of his promises to the people of Rivers State. He said that Rivers people will re-elect the Rivers State Governor in 2019.

Managing Director of Lubrik Construction Company, Engr Hassan Suleiman , in a project description, said that the construction of Isiokpo Internal Roads will be completed in nine months.

Rivers State Works Commissioner, Mr Dum Dekor said that the mass celebration of Isiokpo people is indicative of the fact that the people appreciate the project.

