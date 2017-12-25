 Robber mistakenly shoots partner during robbery – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Robber mistakenly shoots partner during robbery – The Punch

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Robber mistakenly shoots partner during robbery
The Punch
An armed robber has died from his partner's bullet during a foiled robbery attack on one Francis Chibueze on Bakery Road, Azikoro village, Yenagoa. Confirming the incident on Sunday, the spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, DSP Asinim
Suspected Robber Mistakenly Shoots Partner During OperationIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.