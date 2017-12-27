Robbers Decked In Police Uniforms Nabbed On Christmas Eve

The police have arrested four members of a six-man gang that camouflaged as policemen to rob bus passengers in Enugu on Christmas Eve. The gang dressed in fake police uniform and mounted a road block along Ninth Mile /Nsukka Expressway. They reportedly stopped two commercial vehicles coming from Lagos which they diverted into the bus.…

