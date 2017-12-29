Romance: Nollywood Actor, Ken Erics Traditional Wedding In Photos
Finally, this wonderful and top Nollywood actor, Eric weds his long time girl traditionally. Well come to think of it, traditional wedding is the main wedding as far as Africans are concerned. White wedding is just formality.
JoelsBlog reports that the 32yrs old Nollywood Actor has tied the knot with his beautiful bride whose name is yet to e ascertained as we are yet to obtain official wedding photos, JoelsBlog was able to gather few shots from the wedding.
For the fact that, Ken Eric’s did not leave any trace of his wedding on any social platform proves that his marriage is totally out of the media unlike other celebrities, he just wanted a lowkey wedding but it attracted harsh comments from some fans that felt neglected as they were not informed prior about the wedding.
