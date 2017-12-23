Ron Paul, Tequila, Sun, Fun, and Crypto Coming up at Anarchapulco 2018

One of the most anticipated conferences of the year brings together disparate voices from the around the world: leaders such as statesmen, business owners, philosophers, rappers, coders, authors, thought and opinion moulders. They’re gathering for four days mid-February 2018 in Acapulco, Mexico. It’s the fourth year of Anarchapulco, and the just announced keynote speaker is two-time US Presidential candidate Ron Paul.

Also read: Anarchapulco Freedom Conference Dedicates Full Day to Crypto

Señor Ron Paul to Keynote Popular Conference

It’s the quintessential North American cocktail. Meant to soak up Equator-warming rays, it involves your toes in the sand and its own dedicated shape of glass. Broken into three principal ingredients, seven parts derive from blue agave pollinated by a Mexican bat. Tequila is to the region what champagne is to France. You have not had a Margarita until you’ve imbibed one in Mexico.

Your chance to do so is mere weeks away, and the conference is sure to sell out. February 15th through the 18th, 2018 is the fourth annual gathering of global voluntaryists. Speakers include the Foundation for Economic Education’s Jeffrey Tucker, Liberland president Vit Jedlicka, and former congressman Ron Paul, among many others.

Acapulco’s waters average 28.2 °C (82.8 °F) in February, and the city itself hugs a mushroomed bay leading to the mighty Pacific Ocean. It has a fully stocked OMA International Airport, and a quick 15 minute cab ride brings you to the intersection of Calle Simon Bolivar at Costero de Las Palmas, and into the Princess Mundo Imperial, a five star hotel (there’s a conference group rate).

The conference boasts Cryptopulco, a subconference with special focus on cryptocurrencies and things bitcoin. It’s an especially auspicious event this time around because speakers include bitcoin core developer Jimmy Song, bitcoin cash dev Amaury Séchet, and a handful of other ecosystem luminaries.

Acapulco for Health, Wealth, and Communication

“Our biggest addition to Anarchapulco this year will be the Anarchapulco Health and Wellness Retreat,” the conference website insists, “which includes 3 days of beachside yoga, fitness training, diet planning, medical tourism, life coaching, holotropic breath training and more. We believe it’s vital for the future of freedom that those who are forging it be strong, not just in mind, but also in body and spirit.”

Acapulco is a tourist town, and as such there is never want for activities. The history, a combination of Spanish conquistadors and aboriginal peoples, enduring Mexican government corruption, make it an ideal place for adventurers to take discovery-filled day trips. If the beach is your thing, they’ve got that in spades. The city is also known for its vibrant nightlife, seafood, and hospitality.

“On February 13th and 14th Larken Rose will be hosting his Candles in the Dark seminar,” happening just prior to the conference proper. “This interactive workshop in how to communicate with statists to expose and convert them to voluntaryists has received rave reviews from around the US, and we’re delighted to have Larken delivering yet another powerful workshop here at Anarchapulco,” the site announced.

If luxurious inebriation doesn’t catch your fancy; if hanging with some of the brightest people alive fails to move you; if the chance to network with like-minds just isn’t pushing you, then perhaps an opportunity to give a rousing standing ovation to a genuinely good guy, a real-life hero, father to many liberty newbies, Dr. Ron Paul, 82, is what will finally make you purchase tickets.

Looking forward to seeing you there.

Do you plan on attending? Let us know in the comments below.

Images via Pixabay, Anarchapulco.

Need to calculate your bitcoin holdings? Check our tools section.

Disclaimer: Bitcoin.com is a sponsor of Anarchapulco 2018.

The post Ron Paul, Tequila, Sun, Fun, and Crypto Coming up at Anarchapulco 2018 appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

