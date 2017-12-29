 Ronaldo wins 4th Globe award | Nigeria Today
Ronaldo wins 4th Globe award

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was Thursday named Globe Soccer’s Best Player for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall although he wasn’t present in person to receive his trophy. The Portuguese international also won the prize, organised by the EFAA (European Association of Football Agents) and ECA (European Clubs Association) […]

