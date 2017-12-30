Rookie to Rockstar!🌟 Mayorkun covers Vibe.ng’s December 2017 Issue
DMW superstar Mayorkun has had a mega 2017, releasing one of the top songs of the year with “Mama” as well as one of the trending songs at the moment – “Che Che“. He also sold out his headline concert and performed at the two biggest concerts this month, “Wizkid The Concert” & “30 Billion […]
The post Rookie to Rockstar!🌟 Mayorkun covers Vibe.ng’s December 2017 Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.
