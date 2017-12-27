Rumour of my involvement in ‘Fresh PDP’ false, unreasonable – Ex-Minister, Taoheed Adedoja
Ex-Minister of Sports and one of the National Chairmanship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last convention of the party, Professor Taoheed Adedoja has described the rumour that he was behind the newly formed splinter group under the guise of “Fresh PDP” as false and unreasonable. Adedoja, who made this declaration while […]
Rumour of my involvement in ‘Fresh PDP’ false, unreasonable – Ex-Minister, Taoheed Adedoja
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!