 Runtown’s ‘mad over you’ 2017 most downloaded song – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Runtown’s ‘mad over you’ 2017 most downloaded song – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Runtown's 'mad over you' 2017 most downloaded song
Vanguard
Nigerian pop singing artiste, Douglas Jack Agu, better known as 'Runtown', has had an exceptional year and he is wrapping it up in grand style with amazing numbers on digital platforms. Runtownn. In a chart released by music streaming platform
Runtown's 'Mad Over You' becomes Notjustok's most downloaded song in 2017 and only African song with the most …Information Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.