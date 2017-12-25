Rush-hour suicide bombing near presidential palace in Kabul leaves 6 dead – Washington Post
Washington Post
Rush-hour suicide bombing near presidential palace in Kabul leaves 6 dead
Washington Post
KABUL — A suicide bomber struck outside a government intelligence office near the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing six civilians, officials said. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said three other civilians were …
Six killed in IS-claimed suicide attack near Afghan spy agency
Kabul Bombing Kills At Least 6; ISIS Claims Responsibility
Kabul suicide attack kills six near Afghan intelligence agency
