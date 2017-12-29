Russia welcomes signals from Washington on North Korea diplomacy – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Russia welcomes signals from Washington on North Korea diplomacy
P.M. News
Moscow on Friday welcomed certain positive signals from Washington on the situation around North Korea and hopes that the U.S will decide to solve the issue diplomatically, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Burmistrov told Sputnik. “We are welcoming any …
Moscow Suggests Russia Could Host Talks Between US, North Korea
Defense chief vows reform-based support for inter-Korean dialogue
US War With North Korea Would Be a Big “Catastrophe,” Says Russia
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!