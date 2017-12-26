 Russian Investors Set To Storm Nigeria In 2018 – Ambassador | Nigeria Today
Russian Investors Set To Storm Nigeria In 2018 – Ambassador

Posted on Dec 26, 2017

The Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Nikolay Udovichenko has disclosed that many Russian investors have indicated interest in coming to Nigeria starting from 2018. The ambassador made this known in a recent meeting with journalists in Abuja. He said that the investors have indicated interest in investing in the power, agriculture, solid mineral and education sectors…

