Russian Investors Set To Storm Nigeria In 2018 – Ambassador
The Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Nikolay Udovichenko has disclosed that many Russian investors have indicated interest in coming to Nigeria starting from 2018. The ambassador made this known in a recent meeting with journalists in Abuja. He said that the investors have indicated interest in investing in the power, agriculture, solid mineral and education sectors…
