Russian officials bar Navalny from running for president – News1130
|
News1130
|
Russian officials bar Navalny from running for president
News1130
MOSCOW – Russian election officials have formally barred Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running for president. The Central Election Commission voted on Monday that the anti-corruption crusader isn't eligible to run. Navalny is implicitly …
Russia bars Navalny presidential bid
Putin's rival Alexei Navalny wins support of thousands
Key facts about A Just Russia party
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!